National Night Out
Tuesday
First responders will take part in numerous community events at various locations in Yuba-Sutter. See the story on Page A4 for more information.
Marysville History Talks
Wednesday
“Take Me Out to the Ballgame” is the theme of this month’s History Talks, which will take place at Stassi’s 4th Ward Tavern, 102 Seventh St., Marysville. The History Talks series is part of the Historic Marysville Art Club which has been part of Marysville’s history since the early 1900s. For more information, or to register, contact Judy Mann at 740-2418 or mannjudy83@yahoo.com.
Courtyard concert
Thursday
Courtyard Concerts Under the Umbrella Sky will be from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Music in the Park
Friday
The eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series will feature live music from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Deatsch Park, Third and D streets, Marysville. This is a free event.
‘Mamma Mia’ at The Acting Company
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 815 B St., Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Admission costs $20. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org or call 751-1100.
Gallery Reception
Saturday
Bill Abel, Gallery Reception and Sale will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
School supply giveaway
Saturday
Yuba City Moose Lodge school supply giveaway will be from 9 a.m.-noon at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any child age 4-13 years old. For more information, call 632-1460.
Frida Kahlo’s Garden Closing Celebration
Saturday
Frida Kahlo’s Garden Closing Celebration will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. This is a free event. Final celebration of the exhibit Frida Kahlo’s Garden. The event will feature local businesses, food, vendors, dance and music performances and more. For more information, visit www.suttercountymuseum.org or call 822-7141.