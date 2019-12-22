Photos with Santa
Today-Tuesday
Santa will be at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, for photos from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today. He will return Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 755-2500.
Acoustic Christmas at Silver Dollar
Today
Amanda Gray will be the guest musician from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. She will sing Christmas carols at The Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville.
Free Christmas dinner
Tuesday
Twin Cities Rescue Mission will host a free Christmas service and dinner from noon-3 p.m. at 940 14th St., Marysville. Everyone is welcome to come. For more information, call 743-8777.
Christmas concert at Hard Rock
Wednesday
A free Vietnamese concert featuring Tuấn Anh, Hương Thủy, Hồng Ngọc, Quốc Khanh, Mai Quốc Huy, Vickie Vo, Tuyết Vy, MC Hùng Lê Hùng, and Brother’s band will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Hard RocK Hotel and Casino, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Yuba City. There will be a second show from 10 p.m.-midnight.
Kaylee Starr at Mr. Cactus
Friday
Local country singer will perform from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information, call 491-3014.
Community participation
Saturday
SayLove, a grassroots citizen organization formed to help care and support the Yuba-Sutter area will host a day to help clean up the community from 7:30 a.m.-noon at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 North Washington Blvd., Yuba City. They will meet at Hope Point at 7:30 a.m. and disburse from there. For more information, call 682-5348.
