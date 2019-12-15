Human Trafficking Awareness
Tuesday
Karen’s House will host a human trafficking awareness event at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Guest speaker Roger Freeman, outreach and training specialist for the International Rescue Committee, will lead an informative training outlining the warning signs and things to be aware of regarding human trafficking. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 517-7507, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.
Women’s Creative
Wednesday
Women’s Creative will host an event at 11 a.m. in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. Women’s Creative is for mentoring, sharing, teaching and discussions. Lunches and occasional off-site meetings and trips are part of this program. All creative minds welcome, practicing artist or not. For more information, call Janet Staser at 743-5771, or email Artis Buerki at artisb@comcast.net or go to Facebook: Women’s Creative of Y S Arts Group.
Applause! Home For the Holidays
Thursday-Sunday
Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance for the Sutter Theater, “Home for the Holidays,” Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee showing on Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $25 for evening performances and $20 for matinee performances. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
Holiday movie night at the mall
Friday
A showing of “Polar Express” will be at 6 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. It will show in space 719 near the food court. The Yuba Sutter Mall encourages the community to put on their favorite pajamas and bring blankets and pillows to be comfortable. For more information, call 755-2500.
Father/Daughter and Mother/Son Christmas Dance
Saturday
Yuba-Sutter Scholarship Program’s Father/Daughter and Mother/Son Christmas Dance to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be dessert, entertainment, holiday cheer and more. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for each additional person. Checks can be made payable to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Email Jessica Suarez, Scholarship Program director, for tickets and registration at jessicasuarez.affiliates@gmail.com.
Winter Wonderland
Saturday-Sunday
Rise Up! Youth program for the Performing Arts will host a free community event at 1830 B St., Marysville, Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. There will be live performances of classic winter tunes, craft booth for kids, vendors and more. For more information, call 933-0223 or visit www.riseupys.org.
Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 749-4770.