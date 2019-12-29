New Year’s for the youth
Tuesday
The Marysville Youth and Civic Center, located at 1830 B St. in Marysville, will host a “Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve,” celebration from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The event will include pizza, dancing, skating, games, and more. Admission costs $5. For more information, contact the Marysville Youth and Civic Center at 749-1776.
Concert in Colusa
Tuesday
Musician Jessie Leigh will perform live on the Jack’s Place stage, inside Colusa Casino Resort located at 3770 Highway 45, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The show is free and attendees must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
New Year’s Eve Party at Mr. Cactus
Tuesday
Mr. Cactus The Mexican Restaurant will host a New Year’s Eve Party from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 491-3014.
Journey into 2020
Tuesday
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will host a New Year’s Celebration from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. There will be a DJ, dancing, party favors, a balloon drop, and more. People must be ages 21 and older to attend. General admission is $25. VIP admission is $50. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
An ice-cold celebration
Wednesday
Polar Plunge – an event to raise funds for Soroptimist of Marysville Yuba City, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of girls and women – will be at 9 a.m. Participants will slide down a 25-foot waterslide and/or jump into an ice-cold pool to bring in the new year at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St., Yuba City. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is $25. For more information, call 822-4655.
New Year’s breakfast
Wednesday
The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host it’s annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the fire station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
