Remember loved ones
Tuesday
McNary-Moore Funeral Service will host the 19th annual remembrance service at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Anyone grieving the loss of a loved one is invited to remember, reflect and honor the lost. The ceremony includes a memorial tribute, music and each family will receive a dove ornament. Children will be able to decorate an ornament. Grief specialists and members of the Catholic and Protestant clergy will be on hand. A grief therapy dog will also be available. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact McNary-Moore Funeral Service at 458-2111 or visit www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
‘A Tuna Christmas’
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
The Yuba Sutter Arts production of “A Tuna Christmas,” a comedy satirizing small-town life, will be performed at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St. in Marysville at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 742-2787.
Wheatland Street Fair
Friday
The Wheatland Street Fair, hosted by Nicolaus Lodge #129, will be from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. There will be a bounce house, face painter, food, entertainment, an ugly sweater contest, vendors and more. For more information, call 755-6415, e-mail wheatlandtlsf@gmail.com or visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
Need a coat?
Saturday
The 23rd Annual Yuba-Sutter Free Coats for Kids and Adults Giveaway will be from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Camp Singer, 1023 14th St., Marysville. There will be over 2,500 coats to give away. This event is sponsored by the Sunset Buttes Lions Club and the Peach Bowl Lions Club of Yuba City and Marysville.
Running of the Elves
Saturday
Yuba-Sutter Training Zone will host the 2019 Running of the Elves 5K Run at 8 a.m. The run will begin in front of The Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville. Proceeds will benefit the Yuba-Sutter’s Children’s Type 1 Diabetes Support Group and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171 or email events@traningzone.fit.
69th Christmas Parade
Saturday
The 69th annual Marysville Christmas Parade will be Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and D streets in historic downtown Marysville. Theme for the parade is “Nautical or Nice” and organizers promise a “Beachy Boat Parade of Lights.” For information or registration, call 763-5402.
Trees and Traditions
Saturday
The Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, will host the 40th annual Trees and Traditions Saturday starting at 5 p.m. The museum is decked out in greenery, there is music, hors d’oeuvres, champagne and more. Admission is $60 per person or $110 per couple and profits support the museum. For more information, call 822-7141 or go to www.suttercountymuseum.org.
Handel’s ‘Messiah’
Saturday-Sunday
The Yuba-Sutter Oratorio Society and Yuba-Sutter Symphony performs their 81st annual production of Handel’s “Messiah” at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. A children’s edition of the oratorio is at 11 a.m. Saturday. The traditional performance is at 4 p.m. Sunday.