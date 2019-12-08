Holiday paint night
Tuesday
Karen’s House will host a holiday paint night at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, 457 Seventh St. in Williams, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Registration costs $40 and includes all materials needed to make your masterpiece. All proceeds from the event will benefit Karen’s House, Colusa County’s first domestic violence program. For more information, contact 682-2595.
Winter recital
Friday-Saturday
The dance department of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents its 2019 Winter Dance Recital, “A Night in New York City,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at Marysville Youth and Civic Center, 1830 B St., Marysville. Admission is $8 per adult or $5 per student. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the MCAA school office, 1917 B St., Marysville. For more information, call 749-6155.
Wheatland Street Fair
Friday
Nicolaus Lodge #129 will host the Wheatland Street Fair from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at 400 Front St., Wheatland. For more information, call 755-6415, email wheatlandtlsf@gmail.com or visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
Community Connections Faire
Friday
Hosted by the Yuba Sutter Community Task Force, from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. at the Five30 Center, 1104 J St., Marysville. Open to all who wish to volunteer and are looking for opportunities and representatives of groups that need volunteers. Call Stephanie McKenzie at 217-8562 or email yubasutterctf@hotmail.com for more information.
Local art
Friday
Yuba Sutter Arts will host Emerging Artists Fine Art Show from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. This show is designed to give new artists a gallery exhibit experience. Admission is free and open to all ages. For more information, call 742-2787.
Laying of wreaths
Saturday
Several area cemeteries will participate in “Wreaths Across America” to decorate the graves of veterans. Look for more information on times and locations in the coming week.
Annual Christmas Stroll
Saturday
The annual Christmas Stroll will be from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Plumas Street Shopping District, Yuba City. There will be free live entertainment, crafts, Santa, children’s activities and more. For more information, search “Christmas Stroll” on Facebook.
Olivehurst Christmas Parade
Saturday
The 51st annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade, A Charlie Brown Christmas, will be at 11 a.m. on Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst. For more information, call 315-0437 or 415-0145.
Master chorale
Saturday-Sunday
The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale Winter Concert, This is Christmas, will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. There will also be a performance Sunday at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1000 D St., Marysville. General admission is $10. Children ages 12 and under, $5. For more information, visit ysmasterchorale.org.