Library Night
Thursday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
35th Chamber of Commerce Gala
Friday
The 35th annual Chamber of Commerce Gala will be at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information, visit https://www.yubasutterchamber.com/gala.html.
Yuba College concert
Friday
The beginning drama classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr Live!,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Marysville High School south auditorium, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. There will also be a matinee show at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The production features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” General admission tickets cost $5 at the door. For more information, call 749-6157.
Nikki Glaser at Colusa Casino
Friday
Nikki Glaser will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 Highway 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $25. Must be ages 21 or older to attend. For more information, visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment.
Drum and dance class and performance
Friday-Saturday
Fenix Drum and Dance Company will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Yuba City. The performance will entertain and educate the audience on drumming and dances that traces back to Africa. General admission is $15. Refreshments will be available. There will also be a drumming and dance class on Friday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Classes cost $20. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Black History Month closing event
Saturday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host a Black History Month closing event and celebration from 3-5 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. It will be followed by a reception. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
Young Artist Showcase Concert
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Symphony Young Artist Showcase Concert will be at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Yuba City. The winners of the recent Young Artist Competition will perform with the Yuba Sutter Symphony. For more information, call 701-1325.
Sutter County Museum presentation
Sunday
David Bacon, whose work is featured in Sutter County Museum’s current temporary exhibit, In the Fields of the North/En los campos del norte, will give a presentation on his work at 1 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 822-7141.