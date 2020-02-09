See’s Candy
Today-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday
The Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
Recital at Yuba College
Tuesday
The Tuesday Noon Recital at Yuba College will feature some unusual styles of instruments performed by Yuba College faculty and students from noon-12:50 p.m. in the Yuba College Theatre, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. There will be free parking for the event.
History Talks
Thursday
“History Talks,” presented by The Marysville Art Club, will be from 10 a.m.-noon. The theme is “The Sweethearts of Marysville.” There will be talks on women of history and their romantic times in Marysville. Seating is limited. For location and to reserve your spot, call 740-2418.
Library Night
Thursday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
Law enforcement visit
Thursday
The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
Free story time
Friday
Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape has partnered with the Sutter County Library to host children’s free story time in the garden” at the nursery, 1332 Woodward St., Yuba City, from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will read garden-themed books and have the opportunity to explore the nursery. For more information, call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
Open forum panel
Saturday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host an open forum panel with the Yuba-Sutter community about the history of African American relationships. It will be directed by Pastor Richards of Bethel AME from 3-5 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. This event is in celebration of Black History Month. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.