Library Night
Thursday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
Bok Kai Museum grand opening
Friday
The Bok Kai Museum will host its grand opening from 5-7 p.m. to kick off this year’s Bok Kai Festival. The museum is located within the Bok Kai Temple building, at First and D streets in Marysville, and features more than 300 Chinese artifacts, dating as far back as the mid-1800s. For more information, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnbxMfVKLM8&feature=youtu.be.
Annual crab feed
Friday
Our Lady of Lourdes School annual crab feed will be from 5:30-8 p.m. at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa. There will be crab, pasta, salad, beer and wine available as well as an auction. Admission is $50 per person, $25 for children ages 10 and under or $350 per table. For more information, call 458-8208.
Free health conference
Saturday
The Umoja Program at Yuba College, in association with the Black Student Union, will sponsor a free men’s and women’s health conference from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville, inside the cafeteria (Building 300). This event will focus on all aspects of health in the African American community. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
Bowl Over Diabetes
Saturday
The 15th annual Bowl Over Diabetes, an event to support children with diabetes, will be from 7-9 p.m. at Nu Generation Lanes & Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit the Yuba-Sutter Diabetes Support and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171.
Peace Officer of the Year Banquet
Saturday
The Marysville Exchange Club will host the 43rd annual Yuba-Sutter Peace Officer of the Year Banquet at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, in the main hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to become a sponsor, call Randy 751-6566 or Pam at 513-1858.
Bok Kai Festival
Saturday-Sunday
The 140th Bok Kai Parade, Year of the Rat, will be at 11 a.m. at the corner of Sixth and D streets, Marysville. There will be vendors, dances, entertainment and more during the festival. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
Paint in honor of Bomb Day
Sunday
In honor of Bomb Day, The Marysville-Pelkang Sister City Association invites the community to paint, sip and celebrate the Year of the Rat from 1-3 p.m. A $35 donation is suggested. The donation comes with supplies, appetizers, tea, raffle items and more. For the location, to reserve a spot or more information, call 740-2418.
Bok Kai Bomb Day
Sunday
Bok Kai Festival Bomb Day will be at First and C streets in Marysville. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.