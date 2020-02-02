Colusa Farm Show
Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday
The 55th installment of the Colusa Farm Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Admission and parking for the event will be free and is sponsored by the 44th District Agricultural Association and will feature more than 380 exhibitors, state of the art equipment and tools. For more information, call the Colusa County Fairgrounds 458-2641 or visit www.colusafairgrounds.com/farm-show.
‘Poetry Out Loud’ Yuba County
Tuesday
The “Poetry Out Loud” contest for Yuba County high school students grades 9-12 at 6 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 749-8065. A recital contest for high school students and winners will receive cash prizes up to $200.
‘Poetry Out Loud’ Sutter County
Wednesday
The beginning drama classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr Live!,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Marysville High School south auditorium, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. There will also be a matinee show at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The production features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” General admission tickets cost $5 at the door. For more information, call 749-6157.
Artist reception
Thursday
An artist reception at The Theater Art Gallery will be from 5-7 p.m. at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. There will be art work for view and sale and complimentary refreshments. Admission is free.
Library Night
Thursday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will co-host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
Paint Night
Thursday
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts will host a paint night, Beauty and the Beast Rose, from 6-9 p.m. at 984 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Admission is $45. This is a family friendly event that will benefit the MCAA music program. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Museum at the Museum
Friday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will co-host Museum at the Museum at Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be teachings of black history and exhibits. Time TBD. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
‘The Vagina Monologues’
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
“The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that covers various issues women face, a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza, 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. For more information, call 742-2787.
A night of comedy and music
Saturday
Alliance for Hispanic Advancement will host a night of comedy and music provided by a DJ. There will also be a raffle. Doors open at 7 p.m. at Nu Generation Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Admission is $20. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for students. For more information, call Sonia at 844-8258 or Wally at 315-6817.