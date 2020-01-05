Coffee with a cop
Friday
Marysville police department invites the community to start the new year off with fresh coffee, treats and interaction with the local police staff. It will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Yuba County Office of Education, 935 14th St., Marysville.
Tribute Quartet concert
Friday
Tribute Quartet will be in concert at Crossroads Community Church at 6 p.m. at 445 B St., Yuba City. Tribute Quartet had received several industry awards and has chart-topping songs. This event is free. For more information, call 751-9168.
California Walnut Conference
Friday
The California Walnut Conference will happen from 7 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be workshops, seminars, lunch and more. For ticket information, visit www.wcngg.com.
Hey Monkey at Sopa Thai
Saturday
Hey Monkey, a rock band, will perform at 8 p.m. at Sopa Thai, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 790-7672.
Free community breakfast
Saturday
Cornerstone Church of Yuba City will host a hot, made-to-order breakfast and food pantry for anyone in need from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 674-3087. Registration is $25. For more information, call 822-4655.
Dead of Winter Cemetery Tour
Saturday
Hosted by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, the Dead of Winter tour is a fundraiser for headstone repairs in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. It will be at 2144 B St. (State Highway 70), Marysville. Gates open at 11 a.m. The first tour starts at 11:30 a.m. and the second tour starts at 1:30 p.m. Several pioneer citizens’ grave sites will be visited and there will be an opportunity to hear their “chilling” stories. Admission is $10. For more information, call 218-0649.
