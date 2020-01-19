Rise and Shine
Tuesday
Rise and Shine, a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce networking event, will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Dancing Tomato Caffé, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City. Membership is not required to attend.
‘Paint Your Pet’
Tuesday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host a “Paint Your Pet,” paint night at 151 Fifth St., Colusa, at 6 p.m. Registration costs $40 per person. Participants must provide a photo of their pet as soon as possible for this class. For more information or to register, contact Sharon Reische at 458-2222.
Sutter County candidate forum
Wednesday
A Sutter County candidate forum will be at 5:30 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. This event is open to the public. Guests will have an opportunity to compare candidates on significant issues in the community through both prepared and audience questions.
Comedy Night
Friday
Comedy Night will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. There will be various stand up comedians, appetizers and a no-host bar. Admission is $10. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org
Italian Opera Night
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Arts will host Italian Opera Night at 5 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. There will be all you can eat pasta, salad, bread, and more. There will also be performances by Justin France and Friends. For tickets, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Music and dancing at the Sutter Theater
Saturday
The Sutter Performing Arts Association will host a night of music and dance with Cadillac Ride from 7-11 p.m. in the Sutter Theater, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Admission is $25 per person or $45 per couple. This is event is catered by The Happy Viking. Tickets are available at the door.
Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show
Sunday
The 23rd annual bridal show in Yuba-Sutter will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be cake and caterer sampling, door prizes, free wedding planning books, live fashion shows, more than 80 exhibitors and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free for children under 11 with a paying adult. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 673-2200 or visit www.ysbridalshow.com.