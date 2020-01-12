Wine Down Wednesday
Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday, a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce networking event, will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center St., Yuba City. Membership is not required to attend.
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa 2020
Relay For Life Kickoff
Thursday
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa 2020 Relay For Life Kickoff, an event to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight against cancer, will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Harvest Room at New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City. To RSVP, call 566-7538 or email matthew.foor@cancer.org.
Labor Law Continental Breakfast
Thursday
Labor Law Continental Breakfast, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, will be from 7:30-9 a.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. This is a free event with guest speaker law attorney, Aaron Silva, to teach about the latest legal changes such as Assembly Bill 5, lactation accommodations, etc.
Stand as 1 anniversary
Thursday
Second anniversary of Stand as 1 Open Mic!, an event for the spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787.
Celebration and Unity March
Saturday
The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Unity March will be at 10 a.m. beginning outside Ampla Health, 935 Market St., Yuba City. It will continue to Bethel AME Church, 115 Fifth St., Marysville. The march will feature the Marysville High School drum line. There will also be a program to start at 11 a.m. at Bethel. For more information, call Marcia Chambers at 301-8186.
Colusa Crab Feed
Saturday
The 2020 city of Colusa Fire Department Crab Feed and Steak Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be no-host cocktails, dinner and a live and silent auction. This event is in support of local firefighters. It will be at 750 Market St., Colusa. Admission is $55 and can be purchased from any Colusa City Firefighter or at the door. For more information, call 458-7721.
Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 749-4770.