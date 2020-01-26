Community conversation meeting
Today
Yuba City Council will have a special meeting to discuss public safety, emergency preparedness, infrastructure and priorities at 7 p.m. at 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City, inside Boyd Hall. For more information, call 822-4602.
Yuba County candidate forum
Wednesday
A Yuba County candidate forum will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 858 I St., Marysville. This event is open to the public. Guests will have an opportunity to compare candidates on significant issues in the community.
‘Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Live!’
Thursday-Friday-Saturday
The beginning drama classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr Live!,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Marysville High School south auditorium, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. There will also be a matinee show at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The production features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” General admission tickets cost $5 at the door. For more information, call 749-6157.
The Austin Mo Xperience
Friday
The Austin Mo Xperience will perform live rock and blues at The Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville, from 9 p.m.-midnight. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 743-1558.
‘The Buddy Holly Story’
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater at 815 B St. in Yuba City at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@actingcompany.org or by visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Rotary crab feed
Saturday
The 27th annual Rotary Club of Yuba City Crab Feed will be at 6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, inside the Main Exhibit Hall. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. It will feature a silent auction, dessert auction, music, dancing, no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab and shrimp. For more information, call Peter Sprague at 518-0140.
Love your heart
Saturday
Adventist Health/Rideout will host their third annual Women’s Heart Health Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. There will be speakers and exhibitors, along with a heart-healthy lunch and door prizes. Tickets are $35 each or $300 for a reserved table of eight. To purchase tickets, visit www.adventisthealth.org/rideout/giving/events or call 751-4070.