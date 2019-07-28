Yuba-Sutter Fair time
Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday
The Yuba-Sutter Fair will be Thursday from noon-11 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon-midnight at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Grandstand Arena events start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com or call 674-1280.
First Thursday Night in Yuba City
Thursday
First Thursday Night will be from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Plumas Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping, farmers market and more. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com or call 755-1620.
United Way’s Celebration of Service
Thursday
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. at the Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8 a.m. Admission costs $20. For more information, call 743-1847 or email terry@yscunitedway.org.
Thursday Farmers Market
Thursday
Thursday Farmers Market will be form 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be available. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com, call 755-1620 or email info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Artist Reception
Thursday
Artist Reception with Jonathan Beth and Vance Balter will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Theater Art Gallery, 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Beth’s photography and Balter’s wood sculptures will be exhibited along with gallery resident artists, Rosalynd Bliss, D.Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Paul Spoto and Janet Todd. The exhibit continues through Aug. 31. Admission is free.
Plein Air Painting Class
Saturday
Plein Air Painting Class with Lila Solorzano Rivera will be at 10 a.m. at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Admission is $25. Pre-registration required. Plein air painting class will be taught by local artist Lila Solorzano Rivera. Painting supplies and materials and examples will be provided. For more information, visit www.suttercountymuseum.org or call 822-7141.
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market
Saturday
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m.-noon at Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page or call 671-2003.