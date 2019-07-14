Movies in the Park
Tuesday
Movies in the Park featuring “Men in Black” starts 15 minutes after sunset at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St., Yuba City. This is a free event.
Concerts in the Park
Thursday
Concerts in the Park with Star People Band will be from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City. This is a free event.
Marysville Peach Festival
Friday-Saturday
The 20th annual Marysville Peach Festival will be Friday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on D Street between First and Seventh streets, Marysville. There will be craft and food vendors, a variety of peach related foods as well as entertainment. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.marysvillepeachfest.com.
Artisan Community Garden event
Friday
Artisan Community Garden Fun Friday, children of all ages are welcome, will be from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden Facebook page or email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
‘Mamma Mia’ at The Acting Company
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at 815 B St., Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Admission is $20. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org or call 751-1100.
Agnes Laurent gallery reception
Saturday
Agnes Laurent – Gallery Reception, Show and Sale, will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. Agnes Laurent of Oregon House paints works from her travels throughout Europe. See her artwork, meet her and ask questions at this gallery reception. For more information, call 742-2787.
The Obon Festival
Saturday
The annual Obon Odori Festival will be at 4 p.m. at the Buddhist Church of Marysville, 125 B St., Marysville. Services for July and August memorials at 4 p.m., followed by the dance at 7:30 p.m. The Grass Valley Taiko, a drumming group, will perform at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event. Teriyaki chicken and rice meals available for $14. For more information, call 743-6426.
Yuba City Food Truck Mania
Sunday
Yuba City Food Truck Mania & Corn Hole Tournament will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park Yuba City, 812 Gray Ave., Yuba City. For more information, contact Yuba City Community Services at 822-4650.