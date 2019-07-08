Farmers market
Thursday
Thursday Farmers Market will be from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be set up. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com, call 755-1620 or email info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Concert in the park
Thursday
Concerts in the Park with the Latin Touch Band will be from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City.
Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox games
Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday
Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox games will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m., Colusa Casino Stadium, 14th and B streets, Marysville. For more information, visit www.goldsox.com, email team@goldsox.com or call 741-3600.
Music in the park
Friday
The eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series will feature live music from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Deatsch Park, Third and D streets, Marysville. Admission is free.
‘Mamma Mia’ at The Acting Company
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. at 815 B St., Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The production is directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Admission is $20. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org or call 751-1100.
Farmers market
Saturday
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m.-noon at Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors will be set up. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page or call 671-2003.
Gardening workshop
Saturday
Artisan Community Garden – Master Gardener Workshop Summer Watering will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden Facebook page or visit www.artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Monkey Business at the library
Saturday
Monkey Business, performance with Mickey the baboon, along with friends Monty the albino python and Chewy the American alligator will be at 11 a.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville. Admission is free. For more information, call 749 7380.