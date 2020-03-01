Dr. Seuss’ birthday celebration
Today
In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will host a birthday bash and reading event for children from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. at 1980 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. Mayor Shon Harris will be a special guest reader at 4 p.m. Admission costs $5 for adults, $7 for children and children 1 and under are free. The event is free for families with a Playzuem membership. There will be Dr. Seuss activities, crafts, popcorn and more. For more information, call 763-5134.
Organ recital
Tuesday
David Higgs will perform an organ recital at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. He earned his B.M. and M.M. at the Manhattan School of Music in NYC. He has been on the faculty at Manhattan, the Church Divinity School in San Francisco and is currently the chair of the Organ & Historical Keyboards Department at Eastman School and is a professor of organ. For more information call 742-2787.
Shakespeare Readers’ Theater
Wednesday
Shakespeare Readers’ Theater will be at 6 p.m. Yuba Sutter Arts welcomes both experienced and novice readers, as well as listeners, for guided readings of favorite Shakespeare works. The program is free and scripts are provided. It will be at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.
Artist reception
Thursday
Artist reception at the Theater Art Gallery will be from 5-7 p.m. at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Featured artists Vern Hill and Paul Spoto will exhibit their respective paintings and ceramics alongside works by gallery artists Rosalynd Bliss, D. Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Janet Todd, and Walt Zukas. Admission is free. The art show and sale will continue through March 28.
Drug Take Back
Friday
Drug Take Back, an event to dispose of unused and expired prescription medication, will be from 9-11 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This event is hosted by the Yuba City Police Department and Senior Center. For more information, call 822-4608.
Italian dinner fundraiser
Friday
The Yuba-Sutter Legal Center for Seniors will host their 25th annual Italian dinner fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Money raised will be used to provide free legal service to local seniors. Marysville Kiwanis will provide dinner and River Valley High School students will attend tables. Tickets are $20 each or $100 per table of six. For more information, call 742-2334.
Black History Talk and Tour
Saturday
Talk and Tours, sponsored by FOCUS on Marysville and the Mary Aaron Museum, will present a black history recognition event at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the historic Packard Library. There will be guest speakers who will share stories about their ancestors and a presentation of a quilt that was used in the underground railroad. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call 742-6508.
‘Not if But When’
Sunday
Friends of the Sutter County Library will sponsor a showing of “Not if But When,” a documentary about wildfires, will be shown at 4 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers. This event is free. For more information, call 822-7137.