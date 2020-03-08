Yuba College music recital
Tuesday
Tuesday Noon Recital Series, presented by the Yuba College Music Department, will begin at noon at the Yuba College Theater, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu or call 741-6829.
Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesday
Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will be at 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. This is a place to learn or perfect D&D skills with likeminded players. This is a free event. For more information, call 742-2787.
Shakespeare Readers’ Theater
Wednesday
Shakespeare Readers’ Theater will be at 6 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. Yuba Sutter Arts welcomes both experienced and novice readers, as well as listeners, for guided readings of favorite Shakespeare works. The program is free and scripts are provided. For more information, call 742-2787.
Young Artist gallery reception
Friday
Students from Yuba City High School will show off their various works of art during a gallery reception from 5-6:30 p.m. at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. There will be everything from drawing, painting, ceramics and more on display. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Free community breakfast
Saturday
Cornerstone Community Church will host a free community breakfast at the church, 700 Washington Blvd., Yuba City, from 8-10 a.m. A free food pantry will also be available. All are welcome. For more information, call 674-3087.
Anime Film Festival
Saturday
Anime Film Festival, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Spend the day watching movies, eating pizza and popcorn and having an anime day in Yuba-Sutter. General admission is $10 and includes food. Those 15 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets are available at www.yubasutterarts.org or the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts. For more information, call 742-2787.
St. Patrick’s Day celebration
Sunday
The Luck of the Irish Dinner and One Eyed Reilly concert will begin at 2 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Pumas St., Yuba City. There will be corned beef, cabbage and stout. Attendees can also kick up their heels to the sounds of Tom Galvin and One Eyed Reilly. Early registration costs $30 (ends on March 14) or $40 at the door. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 742-2787.