Sutter County Museum
Ongoing
The Sutter County Museum will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. However, all public programs will be canceled through March 31. The museum’s new exhibit, “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope and Diversity in America,” will be available for showing through May 10. The museum is located at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 822-7141.
Mary Aaron Museum
Ongoing
The Mary Aaron Museum, built of brick circa 1855 by architect and inventor Warren P. Miller, this Gothic Revival home was purchased by the Aaron family in the 1870s. The Mary Aaron Museum is located in downtown Marysville and is open Fridays and Saturdays for tours or by appointment. Guided tours of the museum and its artifacts are free, but donations are accepted. The museum, located at 704 D St., Marysville, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.maryaaronmuseum.com.
Gray Lodge Wildlife Area
Ongoing
Gray Lodge’s diversity and location along the Pacific Flyway make it a prime spot for wildlife. Surrounded by miles of agricultural lands, the approximately 9,100-acre area is managed for the wildlife that call Gray Lodge home for all or part of the year. Reflective ponds, grassy fields and wooded riparian areas provide food, water and shelter for more than 300 species of resident and migrant birds and mammals. Wildlife viewing is available year round. Hunters enjoy the many species of wildlife they may take during the regulated hunting seasons. Educational programs, exhibits, a self-guided nature trail and seasonal guided tours are also available. Gray Lodge Wildlife Area is located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley. For more information, contact 846-7500 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 846-7505 Saturday through Sunday; or visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/Lands/Places-to-Visit/Gray-Lodge-WA.
Shakespeare Reader’s Theater
Wednesday
POSTPONED – Shakespeare Readers’ Theater, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Spoken Word Open Mic
Thursday
POSTPONED – Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
TCD Movie Night
Friday
POSTPONED – TCD Movie Night at Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, has been postponed. For more information, call 763-2414 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Spring Fling
Friday
POSTPONED – Spring Fling, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, has been postponed. For more information, call 673-6550.
Yuba-Sutter Brewfest
Saturday
POSTPONED – Yuba-Sutter Brewfest at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds has been postponed. For more information, visit www.yubasutterbrewfest.com.
John Paris Concert
Saturday
CANCELED – Chapters of Life, a John Paris Piano Concert, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been canceled. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Pancake breakfast
Sunday
POSTPONED – Colusa Firefighter’s Association’s pancake breakfast has been postponed. For more information, call the station at 458-7721.