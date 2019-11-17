Museum visits
Tuesday-Sunday
Sutter County Memorial Museum has free admission and is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
Donation Station
Thursday
A Hand Up Ministries will host their eighth annual Donation Station and chili cook-off in the Holycross Funeral Home parking lot, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information, call 751-7000 or visit www.holycrossmemorial.com.
Open mic night
Thursday
Stand as 1 Open Mic! is at 6:30 p.m., Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. This is an event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
PERS workshop
Thursday
The city of Yuba City has been hosting workshops concerning the onerous increase in the cost of the Public Employee Retirement System. The next open session is 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Yuba City City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information, email tlocke@yubacity.net.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Friday
The holiday favorite, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is showing at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
Thanksgiving dinner
Saturday
The Good Seed Church will host their annual “Thanksgiving Feast,” for those in need from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. For more information, call 300-6402.
Wheatland Relay for Life
Saturday
Relay For Life Kick-off is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Settlers Village, 1920 Hwy 65, Wheatland. There will be food, vendors and more. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. This event is in preparation for Relay for Life, a community based fundraising run for cancer awareness. For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/wheatlandca.
Season of Giving
Saturday
“Season of Giving, Too” will be at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Cost: $5-$10. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14.)
Turkey Trot
Saturday
Hands of Hope Turkey Trot 5K/10K will be at 9 a.m. at Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City. A fundraiser for Hands of Hope. Cost: $25. Call: 755-3491. Sign up: www.runsignup.com/Race/CA/YubaCity/HandsofHope.