First Thursdays
Thursday
First Thursday Night will be from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Plumas Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping and more. For more information, call 755-1620 or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
Mingle with the artists
Thursday
Artist Reception at The Theater Art Gallery is from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Theater Art Gallery, 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Featured artists Jan Frink and Walt Zukas will be exhibiting their glasswork and paintings alongside works by gallery resident artists, Rosalynd Bliss, D.Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Paul Spoto and Janet Todd. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Admission is free. Art Show and sale continues through Nov. 30.
California Swan Festival
Friday-Sunday
California Swan Festival, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Visit Yuba Sutter, will happen at various times and locations. Cost: $5-$45. Check out events and register at www.yubasutterchamber.com/field-trips.
Festival of Gems and Minerals
Saturday
Sutter Buttes Gem and Mineral Society’s 28th annual Festival of Gems and Minerals, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.
Holiday Craft Fair
Sunday
Holiday Craft Fair will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds main exhibit building, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Cost: Free. Call: 674-1280.
Art & Oysters
Sunday
Yuba Sutter Arts and South Yuba County Rotary will host Art & Oysters from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $40 per person or $75 per pair. For more information, call 742-2787.
Honoring Yuba-Sutter veterans
Note: The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know details by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call Veronica Catlin at 749-4770.