Thanksgiving dinner
Wednesday
Twin Cities Rescue Mission’s free Thanksgiving service and meal will be from noon-3 p.m. at Twin Cities Rescue Mission, 940 14th St., Marysville. For more information, call 743-8777.
Thanksgiving with the community
Thursday
Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps, 401 Del Norte Ave., Yuba City.
Thanksgiving with Elks Lodge
Thursday
A free Thanksgiving dinner is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D St., Marysville. The Elks partners with the Kiwanis Club and California Water Service for the annual free meal. For more information, 645-8652 or 742-1212.
A hometown Christmas
Saturday
Hometown Christmas in the picturesque mountain town of Forbestown, the home of the Yuba Feather Historical Association’s gold rush interpretive village, will start at 10 a.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. This event is hosted by Yuba Feather Museum. For more information, call 675-1025.
Visit the museum
Saturday-Sunday
Sutter County Museum will be open from noon-4 p.m. For more information, call visit 1333 Butte House Road or call 822-7471.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Friday
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” presented by The Acting Company, will show at 7:30 p.m., at 815 B St., Yuba City. It is directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org. or visit www.actingcompany.org.
Holiday performance
Saturday
“Season of Giving, Too,” 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Cost: $5-$10. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14.)