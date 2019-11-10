Veterans Day
Today
- The 17th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade will be in downtown Marysville at 11 a.m. after performances of the national anthem and “Taps.” The parade route makes a square around downtown starting at seventh and D Streets, turns left onto Second Street, left onto C Street before concluding on Fifth street. For more information, contact Cindy Verrill at lexluther2010@hotmail.com.
- Marysville Elks Lodge #783 will host a free breakfast for veterans, active duty and retired military, from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at 920 D St., Marysville. DD214 , VA ID, or in uniform is needed for admission. A $4 donation is suggested for others. Call 743-5134 to RSVP.
- River’s Edge Pub, 1 E 12th St. in Marysville, will host their 10th annual Veterans Day barbecue after the parade from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. There will also be a raffle and karaoke. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds from the event will go to the Sutter Veteran’s Day Fund. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call 743-5862.
- The American Legion Post 807 will host a barbecue following the Veterans Day Parade at 5477 Feather River Blvd. in Olivehurst. Hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw and other barbecue staples will be served. The barbecue is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact the American Legion at 748-6989.
- A Veterans Day memorial ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle.
- A Veterans Day ceremony will be at Veterans Memorial Park, on the corner of 10th and Market streets, Colusa, at 1 p.m.
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will honor veterans with a ceremony at 8 a.m., complimentary buffet service from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and especial deals for military wild card holders. At 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.
Diversity Film Series
Friday
Yuba Sutter Arts and Tri-County Diversity film series presents “Every Day” (Rated PG-13), 6 p.m., at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. A donation of $5 is suggested. For more information, call 763-2414.
Lantern festival
Saturday
Lantern festival to celebrate life and remember those who passed away. At Ellis Lake at the gazebo from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 916-895-4911.
Art Crawl
Saturday
Art Crawl will happen from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., starting at Steele House Coffee, 437 Center St., Yuba City. For more information, call 763-4693.