Safe trick or treating
Thursday
Safe & Sane Trick or Treat will take place at 5 p.m. at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Participating retailers will hand out candy to children 12 and under. The event ends when the candy runs out. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermall.com.
Scarysville
Thursday
Halloween in downtown Marysville will take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., on D Street between Third and Fifth streets, Marysville. Businesses hand out treats, there will be some entertainment and hot dogs will be served.
Farmers market
Thursday
Farm fresh produce, arts and crafts, vendors and more will be available for the farmers market from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., on Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com, call 755-1620 or email info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Sikh Festival
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
The annual Yuba City Sikh Festival will open at 6 p.m., on Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City on Friday. On Saturday, the festival is in full swing, starting at 9 a.m. at the temple at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City. Sunday is the annual parade, which will start at 10 a.m. at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City. The Sikh community welcomes all visitors on the grounds and in the temple. Free food is served. Parking is available Sunday at River Valley High School – shuttle buses will pick up and drop off.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino grand opening
Saturday
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento, located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, will open for business. They will also have their grand opening concert featuring Def Leppard at 7 p.m., at the Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information, visit www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Sunday
The Acting Company will host their annual benefit concert, The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll, at 4 p.m at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org, call 751-1100 or email info@actingcompany.org.