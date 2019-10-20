Farmers Market
Thursday
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: www.yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Hard Rock pre-party
Thursday-Friday
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain pre-opening rock “enroll” party, 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Kumi Center Ballroom, north side of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Wild Card Rewards Enrollment Party less than one week prior to its grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Guests 21-plus will have an opportunity to sign up for a new Wild Card or upgrade to a higher tier status. Web: www.hardrockhotels.com/sacramento.
The Veridian String Quartet concert
Saturday-Sunday
The Veridian String Quartet’s Popcorn Pops: Family Fun in Spirited Costume, Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m., Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville. Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m., Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. Cost: Free.
Trick or treat with the police
Saturday
Trick or Treat Police Department Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. Call: 822-4725.
Spooktacular River Run
Saturday
Spooktacular River Run 5K/10K run/walk to benefit the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 30 nonprofit partner agencies as well as providing funds for their Community Impact Grants, 8 a.m.-noon, Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City. Call: 743-1847.
Celebrate the Day of the Dead
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Arts’ annual Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 624 E St., Marysville. Folklorico dancers, the musical group Lalo and Friends and artists will be on hand. Cost: Free. Call: 742-2787. Web: www.yubasutterarts.org.
Walk with zombies
Saturday
Second annual Yuba-Sutter Zombie Walk, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Rockabetty’s, 561 Second St., Yuba City. Attendees can get a zombie makeover, visit the zombie costume closet, get lost in the hay maze and play in the kids’ zone. Potato Potato will be on hand to provide tater tots. The Twin Cities Dancers will be in full zombie attire and makeup and will dance to “Thriller” throughout the day. Cost: Free.