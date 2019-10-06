Noon Music Recital
Tuesday
Tuesday Noon Music Recital, noon, Yuba College Theatre, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. Cost: Free. Call: 741-6829. Music and lecture that focuses on classical guitar and other instruments. Music faculty member Robert Mathews and his students will perform as part of the recital.
Buddy Hyatt concert
Wednesday
Buddy Hyatt concert, 7 p.m., Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. Yuba City native Buddy Hyatt, who is a former member of the ‘80s rock group, TOTO, has worked with Nashville artists such as George Jones, Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker and newer artists. Cost: Free.
Taste of Yuba-Sutter
Thursday
Ninth annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Web: www.yubasutterchamber.com. Call: 743-6501.
Ride for Awareness
Saturday
Yuba-Sutter Ride for Awareness, 8 a.m., River Valley High School, 801 El Margarita Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. There will be 20-, 40- and 60-mile courses. Helmets required. Web: www.pink-october.org. Email: ysrideforawareness@yahoo.com.
Bowling for Breasts
Saturday
The 13th annual Bowling for Breasts, 6 p.m., Nu Generations, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Prizes for best dressed, team spirit and high score. Cost: $25 per person. Call: 755-2600. Email: nugenlanes@att.net.
Tales of the Crypt
Saturday
Tales of the Crypt, shows start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., Historic Marysville City Cemetery, off Highway 70, (north of Marysville High School). Hosted by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History and proceeds help with headstone repairs. Cost: $10 donation, ages 12 and under free, but must be with an adult.
Chili Cook-Off
Saturday
Chili Cook-Off and Cascade Country Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Loma Rica Foothill Lion’s Club, 5667 Fruitland Road, Marysville. Second Cascade Fire reunion and first responder appreciation. Organizers are seeking people to participate in the chili cook-off. There will be contests for pie eating, lawn games and pumpkin decorating. Children’s area with games, crafts and hay rides. Horseshoe tournament cost: $20 per team. Chili tasting kits: $5, free for active duty military and first responders. Email: LionLissaF@gmail.com. Call: 742-5466. Web: foothill-lions.net. Facebook: Foothill Lions of Loma Rica.