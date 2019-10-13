Columbus Day
Today
Many federal, state and local offices may be closed today (Monday) in observance of Columbus Day.
Pink Part-Tee at the golf club
Thursday
Pink Part-Tee, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Food, drinks and silent auction. The Big Jangle – a Tom Petty tribute band – will provide music entertainment. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Cost: $50. Call: 821-4721. Web: www.pink-october.org. Email: ngeweke@geweke.com.
PERS public workshop
Thursday
PERS workshop for the public, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Yuba City City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Email tlocke@yubacity.net.
Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament
Friday
Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament, 10 a.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Golfers will have breakfast followed by a round of golf. Competitions include longest drive and closest to the pin. Cost $150-$230. Call: 682-0503. Email: jenjaeger@yahoo.com.
Beer and Wine Festival
Saturday
The 10th annual California Beer and Wine Festival, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Yuba City’s Town Center on Plumas Street. Cost: $30-$40. Web: www.californiabeerandwinefestival.com.
Lynyrd Skynyrd concert
Saturday
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, 7 p.m., Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Web: www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
Fall Classics concert
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Symphony Fall Classics Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Featuring Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with Helen Graham as soloist. Cost: Free with donations accepted.
Anniversary concert with the Galvins
Saturday
Songs We Wrote, and Songs We Love – The Galvins with special guest Steve Miller, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The Galvins are celebrating 30 years, sharing their anniversary with a concert featuring songs they’ve written and others. They will be joined by Steve Miller with songs from his folk opera. Cost: $10. Call: 742-2787. Web: www.yubasutterarts.org.
Costumes 4 Kids
Sunday
Phoenix 4 Freedom is hosting the fourth annual Costumes 4 Kids giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies are gone at American Legion Post 807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. Kids can receive a free Halloween costume and participate in a number of activities. The event will feature a DJ, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a balloon artist and food.