Twin Cities Cattle Drive
Wednesday
Twin Cities Cattle Drive, 5:30 p.m. Watch cowboys and cowgirls perform the historic cattle drive through Yuba City and into Marysville. The drive will start at Franklin Avenue and Plumas Boulevard in Yuba City and travel north to Bridge Street. It will continue east on Bridge Street over the Fifth Street Bridge to D Street in Marysville where it will turn south, then turn west on First Street and finish at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park. See longhorn steer being herded by cowboys on horseback like they did in the old Western days along with wagons, rodeo queens and more. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
9/11 remembrance ceremony
Wednesday
Ceremony of Remembrance for 9/11, 9 a.m., Washington Square park, 10th and E streets, Marysville. Organized by the Sutter Buttes Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society. For more information, email Sutter.buttes.fools@hotmail.com or call 632-5656.
Job Fair
Thursday
Sutter County One Stop Fall Job Fair, 10 a.m.-noon, Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. People are encouraged to create a Caljobs account at www.caljobs.ca.gov and register for the event prior to attending. Cost: Free. For more information, call 822-5120.
Sodbusters
Friday
The seventh annual Sodbusters, 6 p.m.-midnight, Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marysville with all proceeds benefiting local community service projects. Sodbusters includes a New York steak dinner, auction and dancing with music by the Left of Center Band. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial
Friday
Opening ceremony for The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial, 10 a.m., near Building 200, Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville.
Marysville Stampede
Saturday-Sunday
The 86th Annual Marysville Stampede. Saturday gates open at 3 p.m., rodeo starts at 5 p.m., Sunday gates open at 1:30 p.m., show starts at 3:30 p.m. Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville.
REST fundraiser
Sunday
The Regional Emergency Shelter Team is hosting its ninth annual Luau Dinner to raise funds for the upcoming winter shelter season, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Yuba City High School, multipurpose room, 850 B St., Yuba City. REST, a local nonprofit, provides cold weather shelter and meals to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Yuba-Sutter. Cost: $10-20. Tickets available at Gaiser Pets, Hands of Hope, Crosspointe Christian Books & Gifts and at the door. For more information, call 683-2274.