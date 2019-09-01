Nicolaus Labor Day Parade
Today
The 30th annual Nicolaus Labor Day Parade, 10 a.m., St. Boniface Parish Hall, Marcum Road, Nicolaus. Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. Live music, horseshoe tournament, children’s area, craft booths, food and more.
History Talks church tour
Wednesday
History Talks church tour, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 800 D St., Marysville. See the stained glass windows at the entrance of the church and hear what each piece represents. Karen Dawson will be on hand to show some artifacts. History Talks is put on by the Marysville Art Club. Call 740-2418 to reserve a spot.
First Thursday Night
Thursday
First Thursday Night, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Plumas Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping, farmers market and more. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com or call 755-1620.
Lydia’s House gala
Friday
Lydia’s House, a women’s discipleship program in Yuba-Sutter, will host their second annual gala, 6 p.m. at Hope Point Nazarene Church. Tickets are $30 per person or $200 per table of eight. This event will happen at 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. For more information, call 635-1009.
Cowgirl Soiree
Friday
The third annual Cowgirl Soiree, 11 a.m., Red Roof Ranch. For more information, call 682-5909.
Brews, Blues & BBQ
Saturday
Early Riser Kiwanis of Yuba City’s 18th annual Brews, Blues & BBQ presented by Colusa Casino Resort, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Cost: $50-$60. For more information, visit www.brewsbluesandbbq.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Saturday
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9:30 a.m., Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St., Yuba City. Check-in is at 8 a.m., with the one- or two-mile walk starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.alz.org, email yubacitywalk@alz.org or call 895-9661.