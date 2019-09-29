First Thursday Night
Thursday
First Thursday Night, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Plumas Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping, farmers market and more. Children 18 years old and under are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and some businesses will be handing out candy. Web: www.yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620.
Artist Reception
Thursday
The Theater Art Gallery Artist Reception with Pamela Nowak, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Theater Art Gallery, 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Cost: Free. Web: www.suttertheater.org/the-theater-gallery. Call: 908-5704 or 329-1733.
Pasta for a Purpose
Friday
Pasta for a Purpose, a benefit for Yuba-Sutter Food Bank hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Cost $30 or $300 for a table of eight. Call: 743-6501.
Civil War Days
Saturday-Sunday
Fourth annual Civil War Days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cotton Rosser Arena Pavilion, Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. The event will feature battle re-enactments and is sponsored by the Civil War Days and Linda Lions Club. Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for military/seniors/students and children under 5 free. Call: 218-6532.
Race for Awareness
Saturday
Race for Awareness 5K Walk/Run, 8 a.m., Geweke Field, 871 East Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Cost: $30. Call: 821-4721. Web: www.pink-october.org. Email: ngeweke@geweke.com.
Dean Estabrook’s Songbook
Sunday
Dean Estabrook’s Songbook: Five Decades of Love Through Music, 4 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. The event is a fundraiser for the Sutter Performing Arts Association. The program also includes violin and piano performances by Dr. Ayke Agus and the Little Stars Trio. Estabrook taught for more that forty years locally. Cost: $35 for adults, $50 for couples or $25 for students.
Trap Shoot for the Cure
Sunday
Trap Shoot for the Cure, 9 a.m., Coon Creek Trap and Skeet, 5393 Waltz Road, Rio Oso. South Yuba County Rotary and The Exchange Club of Marysville partnered with Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation for the event to raise money for the foundation. Email: drandolphread@gmail.com. Call: 749-8065.