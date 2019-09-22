Brahms in the Brothel
Tuesday
Brahms in the Brothel, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville. A cocktail, appetizer and music event upstairs in the former brothel at the Silver Dollar Saloon. Andrew Sords, internationally renowned violinist, will play music from various genres. Cost: $30. Call: 743-1558. Web: www.yubasutterarts.org.
Florida Georgia Line
Thursday
Florida Georgia Line: Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, 7 p.m., Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Web: www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
Thursday Farmers Market
Thursday
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: www.yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
‘Annie’ at The Acting Company
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
“Annie” at The Acting Company, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: www.actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company.
Comedian Jay Pharoah
Friday
Comedian Jay Pharoah, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 Highway 45, Colusa. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Cost: $30.
Soups On, a fundraiser for Bridges to Housing
Saturday
Soups On, a fundraiser for Bridges to Housing, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., The Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Soups from area restaurants served in bowls created by potter Chris Thompson. Cost: $35. Call: 755-3414. Web: www.bridgestohousing.net.
Hogs & Hulas
Saturday
Hogs & Hulas presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marysville, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Sycamore Ranch, 5390 State Highway 20, Browns Valley. Proceeds benefit local youth programs. Cost: $45. Must be 21 or older to attend. Facebook: Marysville Kiwanis.
Rummage sale
Saturday
Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sutter United Methodist Church, Acacia Ave. and South Butte Road, Sutter. There will be a plant booth, Mexican food, household items, books, toys, clothes, tools and more. Cost to rent space: $15. Call: 701-7857.