‘Annie’ at The Acting Company
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
“Annie” at The Acting Company, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 815 B St., Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: www.actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company.
‘Starflight 2019’ at MCAA
Friday-Saturday
The creative writing department of the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents “Starflight 2019,” a production of one-act plays written, directed, produced and performed by MCAA students. 7 p.m., Marysville High School, South Auditorium, 12 18th St., Marysville. Cost: $5. Call: 749-6155.
Harvest the Arts
Saturday
Eighth annual Harvest the Arts party put on by Yuba Sutter Arts, 6 p.m.-10 p.m, at the historic J. Heier Farms, 4880 E. Butte Road, Live Oak. Harvest the Arts brings together local farmers, artists, restaurants, musicians, wineries and the entire community to help raise funds for arts programs throughout Yuba and Sutter counties. More than 25 visual artists will be on hand to show off their latest work. Cost: $35. Call: 742-2787. Email: abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
Fall festival in Live Oak
Saturday
Live Oak Lions Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Live Oak Memorial Park, Pennington Road, Live Oak. Facebook: Live Oak Lions Club. Email: liveoaklionsfestival@gmail.com. Call: 682-3233.
Salsa Fiesta
Saturday
Salsa Fiesta in the Garden, 2 p.m., Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Harvest the ingredients and make fresh homemade salsa in the garden. A variety of tomatoes and peppers will be ready pick off the vine. Onions and cilantro will be provided and people are encouraged to bring other ingredients like mango, pineapple, lime and spices. Tortilla chips for tasting, music for dancing will also be provided. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. Email: artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Golden Autumn Wine Festival
Sunday
Fifth annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. Proceeds from the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way event benefits the 27 partner agencies and five Community Impact grant recipients. Cost: $30. Web: www.yscunitedway.org.
Run Your Gourd Off
Sunday
Run Your Gourd Off Run/Walk, 6:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. Proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Center. The event will have a 10k Run, 5k Run/Walk and a Kids Mile and Half Mile pumpkin dash options. Cost: $10-$40. Web: www.raceroster.com/events/2019/25060/run-your-gourd-off.