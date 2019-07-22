Senior Center Open House
Wednesday
Senior Center Open House, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., 777 Ainsley Ave, Open to the public. For more information contact Jessica at 822-4608.
Concerts in the Park in Yuba City
Thursday
Concerts in the Park with Charged Particles, 7 p.m.–9 p.m., Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City. Cost: Free.
Music in the Park in Marysville
Friday
Eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series. Live music from 7 p.m-9 p.m., Deatsch Park, 3rd and D streets, Marysville. Cost: Free.
“Mamma Mia”
Friday-Saturday-Sunday
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
Artisan Community Garden Fun
Friday
Artisan Community Garden Fun Friday - children of all ages are welcome and Frida Kahlo’s Garden inspired activities will be part of the event, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Rascal Flatts concert
Friday
Rascal Flatts: Summer Playlist Tour 2019, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.
Festival of Historic Farm Gardens
Saturday
The Wheatland Historical Society presents Festival of Historic Farm Gardens from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland. A limited number of tickets are available to tour the farm gardens, which are located on early ranches in the Wheatland area and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Tickets are $40 and advance reservation is required. Email: jjgilbert@earthlink.net. Call: 701-8872.
Blessings in the Park
Saturday
The Good Seed Church presents its 2nd annual Blessings in the Park community event from noon-4 p.m., Sam Brannon Park, Gray Avenue, Yuba City. Free Food by Porkys BBQ, music, clothing and prayers for those in need. Good Seen Church is partnering with Takin’ It to the Streetz Ministries for he event.