The Theater Art Gallery in Yuba City is accepting applications from two-dimensional and three-dimensional artists for the 2020 season.
The gallery features the work of one or two artists every month and hosts an opening reception on the first Thursday of each month.
Artist applications and information can be downloaded at: www.suttertheater.org/the-theater-gallery. The gallery has copies of the application.
Applications should be returned to the gallery at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.