After attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Congressman John Garamendi issued the following statement:
“Today is a turning point for our nation,” Garamendi said. “After a tumultuous 2020 that saw nearly 400,000 American deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, historic civil unrest, and extraordinary economic hardship, the Biden-Harris Administration is poised to enact strong policies that will crush the pandemic, build our economy back better than before, and unite our country.”
“It is important to take time to reflect on the historic nature of this moment,” Garamendi continued. “My friend and fellow Californian, Kamala Harris, has made history by becoming the nation’s first female, Black, and South Asian American Vice President. Her inauguration today is the first time millions of Americans have seen themselves reflected at the highest level of their government. She is a historic Vice President during a major inflection point for our nation.”
“Make no mistake: this is a defining moment in American history. On the eve of President Biden’s inauguration, America was more divided than it’s been at any point in our lifetimes. Our nation is still reeling from a violent insurrection, incited by President Trump, that left six people dead. More Americans are dying of COVID-19 now than ever before, and we are living through the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression. President Biden is exactly who we need to unite our country, dig us out of these historic challenges, and usher in a new era of American prosperity. I have known President Biden for nearly 40 years, and I have seen his empathy and care he has for Americans firsthand,” Garamendi continued.
“President Biden said it himself: he was a Democratic candidate, but he will be an American President who governs for all. I am eager to support his agenda through my work in Congress to help him heal our nation. Congratulations to America’s 46th President, Joe Biden, and 49th Vice President, Kamala Harris,” Garamendi concluded.
Congressman Doug LaMalfa also issued a statement following the inauguration, saying his pledge to continue working on behalf of his constituents and to make the country stronger remains the same after the transition of power.
“I wish President Biden success on our common goals that strengthen our country and opportunities for our people. I hope we will work toward them in good faith. For those areas we disagree, we strive for compromise that we can all live with,” LaMalfa said in a prepared statement. “On policy that I believe is harmful to our country and my constituents, I will be a firm voice to illuminate a better way. We are all Americans, and while there are large disagreements in policy, we must find a way forward that protects and improves our country without infringement of our God-given rights.”