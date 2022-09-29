MineForum.jpg

Local minister Sharon Delgado joined a panel of other local experts, to give their new findings on the proposed Rise Gold Idaho Maryland Mine re-opening Tuesday at the Universalist Unitarian Community of the Mountains in Grass Valley Folks took in the information and were able to ask questions and voice concerns.

 Elias Funez

A standing-room only crowd gathered Tuesday at the Universalist Unitarian Community of the Mountains in Grass Valley to hear the findings of a panel of individuals who have been delving into the more than 500-page Environmental Impact Report and Economic Impact documents regarding Rise Grass Valley, a subsidiary of Rise Gold Corp, and its proposed plans to reopen the Idaho-Maryland gold mine.

Among those findings was information showing that air quality over the 80-year duration of Rise Grass Valley’s operation of the mine would emit over 7 million pounds of airborne toxins and carcinogens.

