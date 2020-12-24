Merry Christmas!
While the holidays may look different this year, there will be a Yuletide Dinner in Colusa County along with some holiday-related closures. And the California Highway Patrol will conduct its maximum-enforcement period.
Here’s what people can expect:
– The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served to-go at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from noon-1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community but those interested in receiving a meal must order one in advance. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel.
To order a meal, contact Barbara at 301-6132. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 228-5339
Closures
– A number of Yuba County offices will be closed beginning Dec. 24 and reopen Jan. 3 for the holidays. Operations necessary to public safety will continue without pause. Work related to COVID-19 contact tracing and investigation will continue most days, with staff dedicated to that work taking Christmas and New Year’s days off.
– Most federal, state and local government offices, banks and some private businesses will be closed on Christmas Day.
– The Appeal-Democrat plans to have all its employees enjoy a holiday with their families on Christmas Day. The newspaper offices at 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, will be closed all day Friday. Staff members used a schedule of early production deadlines for products, but delivery times will remain unchanged. The Friday Appeal-Democrat was printed several hours early, Thursday evening. The Saturday morning Appeal-Democrat will be printed late Thursday night.
Safety
The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum-enforcement period, which began Christmas Eve and concludes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
During this time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist drivers in need of help, according to a press release.
“As Californians prepare for the Christmas holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone the rules of safe driving are just as critical as ever,” it was stated in the press release. “Although traffic may be lighter this holiday season, it is not an invitation to speed. The rules of the road still apply, and motorists should avoid driving tired, impaired, or distracted.”
Weather
Rain is forecast for the area later today, through tomorrow and again later on Sunday, according to the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service. Drivers should be ready for fog, rain, and snow at high elevations.
A winter storm is expected to bring mountain snow and valley rain. There might be as much as 8 to 18 inches of snow at pass levels Saturday; 4 to 8 inches Sunday.