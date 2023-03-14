In recognition of National Quilt Day, the Colusa fabric and craft center Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will hold its third annual Quilt Around the Block event on Saturday.
The event – which was originally organized to provide a family-friendly event for the community while maintaining social distancing during the pandemic – asked participants in Colusa to hang quilts in their yards, fences and front porches. Officials also encourage residents to temporarily donate their quilts to local businesses to participate in the event.
In previous years, over 200 quilts were displayed in homes and businesses, the Appeal previously reported.
Over the course of the day, community members will be able to take a tour around Market Street in Colusa to see each quilt on display for the event. Craft vendors will be present in the area and a car show will be held alongside the event, officials said.
A free raffle for a Friends Around the Block quilt will also be held for participants.
This year’s event will be centered around creating quilts supporting first responders. Participants are challenged to create quilt squares for law enforcement and public service members. Friends Around the Block will provide three 1 yard cuts of first responder themed fabrics to those taking part in the challenge. The completed quilt will be presented to first responders during a pancake breakfast the morning of the event.
Quilt Around the Block is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted. The pancake breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Colusa City Fire Department, located at 750 Market St. in Colusa. Quilt Around the Block will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the same day.
For more information, contact Friends Around the Block at 530-458-7467.