In recognition of National Quilt Day, the Colusa fabric and craft center Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will hold its third annual Quilt Around the Block event on Saturday.

The event – which was originally organized to provide a family-friendly event for the community while maintaining social distancing during the pandemic – asked participants in Colusa to hang quilts in their yards, fences and front porches. Officials also encourage residents to temporarily donate their quilts to local businesses to participate in the event.

