The local quartet that spawned the idea of the Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival three years ago had one thing in mind: To cherish life.
As Marysville native Kristine Xiong noted, there are so many different people in the world with varying thoughts, jobs, personalities and daily routines, so why not bring everyone together at least once a year to celebrate as one?
And so the water lantern festival was born. It has lived through the height of a global public health crisis in 2020 and many other tragedies throughout the last three years. But for one day on the second weekend of November, all is forgotten and replaced with love.
“This event has nothing to do with culture. It’s just a community event that we thought would be really nice for people to come together and celebrate, whatever stage of life they are in,” Xiong said. “We want families to be able to enjoy a night together.”
People came from everywhere to be together. Magalia resident Janel Williams joined up with her friend and fellow Camp Fire survivor Jasilen Hunter, who relocated to Yuba City three years ago following the devastating inferno.
Hunter has found a home in Yuba City because of its friendly nature, opportunities and diversity.
“I love Yuba,” Hunter said.
Hunter and Williams helped run one of the many vendor booths that were a part of the festival. The day was capped by an illumination of Ellis Lake with water lanterns purchased by the community. Each lantern that was purchased for $25 goes back into the community.
Last year, Xiong said the group hosted a turkey run for anyone in need of a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving.
This year, Xiong said there are plans to work with other community organizations whose sole purpose is to help others.
Xiong loves Marysville and feels that one of its best landmarks is Ellis Lake. She remembers Sunday afternoons feeding the ducks after church.
“We want to make it a place for families to come and enjoy again,” she said.
Xiong’s husband, Pheng Yang, ran the lighting part of the community gathering, including the lantern sendoff into Ellis Lake.
“Each (lantern) that we have represents a certain meaning,” Yang said. “Red for love, purple for remembrance (for those passed on), amber for dreams and goals and blue for the military service men and women. As we launch the lanterns, we want to see what color is out there.”
Yang sees this as a way to give back to his town.
“I grew up and lived here for 30 years, it’s my time right now,” Yang said. “It’s getting bigger every year and we want more people to come out and share the love.”
For more information, visit www.lotusmoonfestival.com.