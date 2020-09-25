John Amarel, who says he’s a third-generation Yuba-Sutter farmer, father and lifelong Sutter County resident, recently announced plans to seek election to the Yuba City Unified School District board.
Amarel is a past trustee on the YCUSD Board of Education, having served from 2012 to 2016. He said in an announcement that, over the past four years, he has continued supporting teachers by being a liaison with the district. He said he helped secure an extended contract for ag educators for the hundreds of hours they devote to FFA competitions, conferences and livestock events during the summer months.
He said he also worked with teachers and the district to secure a new vehicle for the district FFA program to provide assistance to students with transporting livestock projects to fair.
He said he is seeking election to the YCUSD board to continue his advocacy efforts to support the needs of the students.
“Distance learning has had a tremendous impact on students, teachers and parents, which makes it more important than ever to make our decisions student-centered,” Amarel said in the announcement. “I have worked hard to form integral relationships in the community and have done it with trust and transparency as my guiding principles.”
Amarel graduated from Yuba City High School and attended UC Davis, where he earned a bachelor of science in agricultural education. He is married to Shanann Amarel, a former educator with Yuba City Unified School District. They have two children, a freshman and senior at Yuba City High School.