SAN LUCAS — Three or four times a week, Melva Garza and her 40-year-old disabled son throw shampoo, soap, towels and fresh clothes in a bag, pack up their car and make their way to a truck stop eight miles away to take a shower.

She keeps the shower tokens — 50 cents each — stacked next to the truck stop faucet, each one worth three more minutes of water.

Tags

Recommended for you