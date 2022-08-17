Affordable housing is not only one of the biggest issues in the nation and state, but the availability of affordable housing in the Yuba-Sutter area has been a top concern for citizens and officials alike for some time.

As rents and the price of housing steadily increase in an environment where salaries or benefits are not keeping up, the mix of the two can often lead to someone becoming homeless. To help alleviate this growing need, institutions such as Habitat for Humanity have stepped in to provide temporary relief.

