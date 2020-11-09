Local service clubs, churches and nonprofits are getting ready to meet the needs of the community this holiday season amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank CEO Michelle Downing said there has been an increased need for the services of the food bank. She mentioned canned goods and dry food items like pasta and rice as being vital to the food bank’s supply.
“There is always a need for necessary food supplies,” Downing said in an email. “During holidays especially, we enjoy providing holiday meals and groceries that help alleviate the difficulties that people face during the holidays and now in the time of the pandemic.”
This year, the food bank is teaming up with the Salvation Army Yuba Sutter Corps and Habitat for Humanity to provide a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Habitat parking lot in Marysville.
Major Julius Murphy with the local Salvation Army said along with the sit-down meal at Habitat, people will be able get a meal through curb side pick up and volunteers will deliver a meal to the homebound.
Deputy Director of Habitat John Nicoletti will be leading a team of volunteers who will be preparing the meals, according to Murphy.
For Christmas, the food bank is working with South Yuba County Action Network (SoYouCan) to provide 300 families with a week’s worth of groceries and presents to over 600 children. It is also partnering with the Salvation Army to provide food boxes for its annual Christmas Assistance event.
SoYouCan is accepting donations of food, money and toys. To donate, call 415-0145 or email soyoucanyuba@hotmail.com.
Downing said the best way people can support the food bank is by donating money. Donations can be made at feedingys.kindful.com or mailed or dropped off to 760 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
“We can turn a donated dollar into more meals,” Downing said.
Another way to help would be to create an individual fundraiser, team fundraiser or virtual food drive at feedingys.fenly.org. Food donations can be dropped off at the Stafford Way address, according to Downing.
“You’ll not only raise money to support our hungry neighbors, but you’ll also help spread awareness of food insecurity,” Downing said.
Finally, the food bank is always in need of volunteers, especially drivers for its homebound food delivery program and those who make the food bags. To sign up to be a volunteer, visit bttr.im/7s395.
“Despite the pandemic we have expanded and improved our services, so anyone facing food insecurity should call the food bank at 673-3834,” Downing said. “We have services for low-income working families, income fixed seniors, low-income military families, the homeless, and the children living in poverty.”
Murphy said those with compromised immune systems who are forced to stay home is a new category of those needing services.
“The needs have actually increased because of the pandemic,” Murphy said. “... This year, the added need would be homebound seniors.”
He said having a joint Thanksgiving dinner instead of separate meals along with the location of the dinner will mean more people being served. The expectation is that around 1,500 individuals will get a Thanksgiving meal.
“I’m really excited about that partnership,” Murphy said. “We’re making sure Thanksgiving and Christmas still happen.”
In December, instead of families coming inside to pick up toys from the Salvation Army drive, the organization will have a drive-thru event where volunteers will load up people’s cars. People can register for that event online.
People who want to sponsor a child in need but can’t get out to a Walmart or Sam’s Club where the tree of angels are can call the Salvation Army at 216-4532 and have a link sent to them so they can adopt an angel online.
Instead of its annual Red Kettle Kickoff, Salvation Army is hosting a curbside tri-tip luncheon on Nov. 18 with the 4G Foundation. In addition, local law enforcement agencies will be competing to raise funds by ringing bells to see who can raise the most money. The drive-thru event will be at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City.
One day after that event, David Holycross will be hosting the ninth annual Donation Station and chili cook-off in the parking lot of Holycross Memorial at 486 Bridge St., Yuba City.
Holycross said he sees the need in the community among the homeless at his business year-round. This year, money raised by the cook-off and donation station will go to the Regional Emergency Shelter Team based in Yuba City. REST specializes in housing and nourishing the homeless through the winter months.
“I consider myself a vehicle for REST,” Holycross said. “I want to give them more awareness.”
Starting at 8 a.m., people can drop off monetary donations, coats, blankets or other winter weather clothing. In the evening there will be a chili cook-off. It’s free to attend and eat chili, but people are encouraged to make a donation. Holycross enjoys the event because it brings together a cross section of the community that rarely gets a chance to interact.
“I’m spreading positivity in our community,” Holycross said. “There’s a lot of negative stuff going on.”