Teri Lindsay stands outside in Oroville on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, between her rented travel trailer and her vehicle. She’s worried she will have to move from the trailer to the vehicle if she doesn’t receive a payment on time from the Fire Victims Trust, compensation for the loss of her home in the Camp Fire in 2018.

A federal bankruptcy court judge in San Francisco ordered the Fire Victim Trust, a large fund established to pay out victims of four years of California wildFires started mostly by electrical utility PG&E, to be more transparent about spending, hiring and other practices.

The Wednesday order from Judge Dennis Montali comes amid continued questions from frustrated wildFire victims and some elected officials who represent them over the slow pace of claims payouts, and the trust’s hefty administrative expenses.

