Lois Chang, a senior at Wheatland Union High School, water paints on a Buddha Board in the school’s Zen Den on Monday.

 Courtesy of Lauren Link

Wheatland Union High School has made significant efforts to provide mental health resources to its students in recent years. 

After introducing a 10-person team of mental health professionals, the school opened the Zen Den on Sept. 26 to give students a safe space to destress and practice coping skills to propel them through school.

