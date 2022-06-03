With graduation ceremonies now taking place, the Appeal will be highlighting the area’s top graduating students this year in a series of stories. The following are questions and answers with some of River Valley High School’s distinguished salutatorians, as provided by the students.
River Valley High School
Simrandeep Kandola
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A. My plans after high school are to attend CSU Long Beach majoring in aerospace engineering. I chose this because I want to be involved in the aviation industry.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part of my high school was playing sports and being involved in multiple clubs as it helped me grow as a person and through this process I made some connections.
Q: Were there any special clubs, organizations, or awards that you were a part of during high school?
A: During high school I was a part of the Women in Aviation Organization.
Q: What’s your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 is this: You are what you repeatedly do every day. Excellence is not an act, but a habit.
Jasleen Nat
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: After high school, I will be attending UC Davis and plan on majoring in biology. Ultimately my future goal is to attend medical school. Not only has it always been my dream to go straight to a four-year university after high school, but it has always been my parents’ dream as well. Additionally, growing up, I was always passionate about going into the healthcare field and wanting to help individuals.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about River Valley High School was the engagement of various clubs and events on campus that allowed me to meet new people, and make unforgettable memories.
Q: Were there any special clubs, organizations, or awards that you were a part of during high school?
A: During high school, I took part in Key Club, Link Crew, and a club I started on campus to provide resources for homeless individuals. Within Key Club, I volunteered at various community events such as blood drives, carnivals, and marathons. As a Link Crew leader, I helped organize freshmen orientation and plan out different events for freshmen to feel comfortable in high school. The club I started was named Lend a Hand Club and within this, my club members and I put together a vast amount of care packages and held a blanket making event to aid the homeless. In addition, through fundraising, we were able to donate money to a local homeless organization. Also, each year of high school I received the Principal’s Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA or above.
Q: What’s your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message for the class of 2023 is to take advantage of any opportunities presented during their senior year. Opportunities such as running for a position for a club, trying out for a sport, and possibly even receiving additional help on school work when it is given. It is important not to slack off during senior year because if you are planning on applying for college, senior year grades and other factors matter. It is very important to start thinking about your future during the last year of high school but besides academics, it is always nice to meet new people and build connections with them that will last forever!
Gurnoor Saini
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I will be majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. I have always had a passion for innovating objects, whether it was fixing broken toys or constructing circuit boards. I ultimately chose to pursue a career in engineering to have the ability to better society.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: River Valley High School has an outstanding group of teachers determined to see their students succeed. Two great examples of the staff include Mrs. Collins, my computer science and engineering teacher, and Mrs. Gale, my chemistry teacher. Without them, I would not be the driven, hard-working individual I am today.
Q: Were there any special clubs, organizations, or awards that you were a part of during high school?
A: CSF has been the most notable membership I have obtained as a high school student. CSF, also known as the California Scholarship Federation, is one of the oldest clubs in the nation and offers students who are maintaining exceptional grades opportunities to serve their community. I have been a member of CSF since 2018. I was elected treasurer for the club my junior year and president my senior year. I was also given the honor of being a CSF Seymour Award finalist for the Northern California region. Our chapter reached several milestones this year, raising over $2,000 for the American Cancer Society, creating dinner boxes for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, hosting a book drive, and much more.
Q: What’s your message to the class of 2023?
A: Do not be afraid to be yourself and step up to any challenge. Make the most of your time as a high schooler and take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. No matter how stressful things get, know that your hard work will never go unrecognized.