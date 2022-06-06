With high school graduation ceremonies now mostly behind them, the Appeal has been highlighting the area’s top graduating students this year in a series of stories. The following are questions and answers with some of Yuba City High School’s distinguished seniors.
Yuba City High School
Hannah Bains
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: After high school I’ll be attending the University of California Los Angeles this fall! I plan to pursue a major in business and economics. I chose UCLA not only because of the beautiful setting in Westwood and the diverse campus, but also there is an endless amount of opportunities for internships, career-focused extracurriculars, as well as professional development courses. Business and economics interested me because I see how much both aspects impact our country and world as a whole, so with that I think it’s important to study and pursue a career in this field to help with progression during times of change. Also, taking economic and business analysis courses sparked my interest in the major, because they are topics that relate to everyday life on a local and global perspective.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about Yuba City High School was definitely the wide amount of clubs and extracurricular activities that were offered. I’ve made many close friends just from participating in clubs such as Key Club, Association of the Student Body, and Sikh Honors Service Society, as well as from playing sports such as tennis. Within these clubs, I was also able to do community service at a variety of organizations like Cherry Blossom Assisted Living and the Pink October Run. Through these events, I’ve built connections with many community members. Overall, the clubs and sports were my favorite part because of the sense of community and friendship that it developed.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 is to never settle for the minimum. There is always room for improvement, and the world is full of endless opportunities, so continue to persevere through your challenges. This mental fortitude is what will set you apart from all the rest!
Amrita Heer
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I will be majoring in civil engineering at UC Davis! I shadowed various professionals and felt that civil engineering channeled my passion for community engagement and interest in improving infrastructure.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: I really believe that Yuba City High School does an amazing job cultivating an interest in community service. It places emphasis on valuing community engagement as much as grades. The school encourages students and provides them with different ways to get involved in the community whether it’s mental health advocacy, cultural outreach, or resource distribution!
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message would be don’t waste time you should be working, worrying about how you should’ve started earlier. You’re working right now and that’s what is important. Take the newly learned lesson to start earlier and move forward. Don’t feel guilty for taking a break. We reach those high pressure scenarios whether it’s finals week or an important tournament and immediately start telling ourselves we must work constantly. It’s important to work hard but if you don’t take breaks, your improvement suffers.
Alysyn Dahl
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: My plans after high school are to go to Chico State, majoring in kinesiology, and earn my athletic training certification and teaching credentials. I want to become an athletic trainer at a high school, where I can teach classes on sports medicine. I chose this career because I am passionate about helping others and enjoy that type of learning environment.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about my school was the positive, caring teachers I had that helped me grow as a student, as well as an individual, with their unwavering support.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 would be to have fun your senior year, but not too much fun that you forget that you have school work to do. Make sure to go to all the cool activities and sporting events the school puts on, create lots of memories, and don’t become too stressed.
Nathan Michaelis
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: This fall, I will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Mendoza, Argentina. I chose to do this to share the love of God with those who need it.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part of Yuba City High School for me was the variety of available extracurriculars, which allowed me to enjoy both volleyball and concert/marching band.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 is to actively pursue your passions and work toward new levels of growth in all aspects of your life.
Kelsey Geweke
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: This fall I plan on attending UC Santa Barbara and major in biology. UCSB was one of my top schools and when I went to visit I loved the location and campus, and it just seemed like the perfect fit for me.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: Yuba City High School has an atmosphere where the students feel like everyone truly cares about them and their success. Every single teacher I had always gave help when it was needed, and went above and beyond in the classroom. It is an amazing community that I got to be a part of for the last four years, and will take the lessons I learned with me into the next chapter of my life. I also met my lifelong friends at that school who I couldn’t imagine my life without.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: To the class of 2023, I want them to know that it really does go by fast. Enjoy all of the little moments that you think don’t matter, because you’ll look back at them and miss them. Have fun and loosen up a little bit, but continue to work hard throughout the year.