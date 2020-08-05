Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
John Cassidy, Sierra Central Credit Union CEO:
The banking industry is essential, so operations have continued throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That said, industry leaders have had to adapt to new safety protocol and operational changes.
John Cassidy, CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union, said leadership has never flinched in providing direction, support and guidance in the 20 years he’s been with the company, and 2020 has been no different. Because of the challenges posed by the pandemic, he said the company will have become even more effective and efficient in its mission to deliver loans, deposit, commercial, investment and electronic banking services.
“My attitude throughout this pandemic has been to always stay positive, so that my Sierra Central team of over 200 employees operating the credit union, responding as a designated essential business, stays positive as well,” he said. “The United States of America has faced significant challenges since we became a nation 244 years ago. We have always overcome serious challenges to evolve into an even stronger country.”
He said the credit union’s priorities are to remain open and available to its members at all of its 20 locations, even if the pandemic was to continue on for a prolonged time. They have also remained committed to supporting organizations that provide the community with assistance, including food banks, blood banks, service clubs and business organizations.
Since March, the credit union has had to play “whack-a-mole” with staffing throughout its network, he said, which has presented its challenges.
However, Cassidy said, the company has a history of overcoming challenging events. Despite having to apply more resources and ensuring the safety of everyone working or accessing the business, he said, many parts of the business are seeing record growth throughout 2020.
“Sierra Central’s 200-plus employees have been remarkable,” he said. “Our HR team and leadership team have kept our employees informed and up to date on all appropriate and necessary guidance for keeping themselves and everyone around them as safe as possible. Our employees have been able to work even more effectively remotely as a result of the pandemic.”
Sierra Central Credit Union has grown from having $1,200 in assets back in 1955 when it was called Beale Credit Union to today having $1.2 billion in assets — making it the largest financial institution ever headquartered in the area, Cassidy said. Seeing that happen through floods, fires, recessions and a pandemic leaves Cassidy feeling confident the company will be successful in continuing to meet its core mission in helping individuals and families with their financial needs.
“Throughout this pandemic we have seen some very interesting and inconsistent political posturing, messaging and decision making. This medical challenge has been polluted with way too many non-medical expert-based communications that have confused and frustrated many citizens and businesses,” Cassidy said. “Priorities and recommendations need to be much more consistent and clearer when we face the next pandemic or national emergency. Local governments and leaders should have more autonomy when dealing with these types of challenges.”
Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way:
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob Harlan said he has been going with the flow.
“This pandemic has no known ending, although we can hope that a safe and effective vaccine will be available by early next year and administered to most of the region,” the local United Way executive director said. “… My view of the timeframe is realistic, and our Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is prepared financially to go the distance, thanks to the budget modifications made and the gracious donations from our supporters.”
He said the priority is to get everyone on the same page with social distancing, wearing masks washing hands and avoiding group gatherings so there can be further business reopenings in the fall and avoid potential problems with a new wave of the virus later in the year.
“I don’t see a full opening until six months from now or perhaps more,” Harlan said. “The federal government will have to continue to put our country further in debt to provide support for families and businesses. Plus, we citizens will need to toe the line when it comes to doing what is proper to minimize the virus’ impact on our country’s health and financial wellbeing. Everyone’s proper approach to stemming this virus is critical.”
He said while we can’t control the overall situation, people should concentrate on how to keep their family and business above water financially and psychologically.
“We have thousands of residents and businesses in our area who are living on the edge financially, etc.,” Harlan said. “For them, services and financial assistance must be made available. As we have been hearing, depression, family violence and great despair will progressively get worse no matter what we do to help.”
