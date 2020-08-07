Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson:
While the pandemic has changed nearly everything in society, what isn’t going to change is the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office commitment to maintaining public safety. Sheriff Wendell Anderson said he is aware of the impact COVID-19 is having on the community.
“I am sure that those who are impacted the most by this are the working class that have no jobs to go to or the business owners who are fighting to pay their bills and feed their families,” Anderson said in an email.
He said if the pandemic continues for several months the sheriff’s office will be up to the task of doing its job regardless of what is going on in the world.
“Fighting crime continues to be our focus and those that victimize the residents of Yuba County do not seem to be adhering to the stay at home order,” Anderson said.
One concern Anderson has is the impact of “mass releases” of prisoners from state prisons due to COVID-19 and the impact that could have on the Yuba-Sutter area and public safety across California.
“The fact that certain groups are using this crisis to further their political agendas is despicable and disgusting,” Anderson said.
Despite the dark times the community is going through Anderson said he is encouraged by the people in the community.
“I receive texts, emails and cards regularly, thanking us for the job that the men and women of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department are doing,” Anderson said.
– David Wilson,
Angela Stegall, president of the Marysville Unified Teachers Association:
The priority for Angela Stegall, president of the Marysville Unified Teachers Association, for the community is for everyone to work together to get Yuba County off of the state’s monitoring list so students can return to the classroom.
“As someone who was born and raised here, I’ve seen this community do some amazing things and I’ve seen how we come together in times of need, and it’s time for us to combine the two yet again,” Stegall said. “We need to turn this whole pandemic situation – which has been unduly politicized – into an issue of coming together as a community so our children and students can return to our and their classrooms.”
As an educator, the primary effects and issues she has seen involve students, educators and school personnel and classrooms and schools.
Stegall said the most obvious effect is that the school year will be starting in a distance learning model – which has brought up innumerable issues and questions.
“We are all working diligently and doggedly to have a successful start to the school year next week and to continue that success as the year progresses,” Stegall said. “There are so many pieces to that puzzle, so many cogs in that wheel that it’s truly overwhelming – it really is a situation where as we solve one problem or issue, two more come up – and that is not unique to the education field.”
She said she believes it would be helpful for people to put aside the past and/or conflicting political beliefs and for people who are medically able to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing so the community can overcome the pandemic and fully open schools.
“The health, safety, and well-being of my students keeps me up at night – and that has always been the case, but even more so now,” Stegall said.
“My dad has not been well so the health and well-being of my own family weighs extremely heavily on my mind and keeps me up to all hours. I also lay awake at night thinking about all of the hard working, dedicated educators in this community who miss their students and what I can do to improve things for my entire community.
“I am encouraged by my amazing students (both past and present) – and, again, this has always been the case, but now I find even more strength, motivation, and determination in thinking about my students and in getting back to my classroom both virtually and, eventually, in-person. My students are a blessing for which I am very thankful.”
– Ruby Larson,